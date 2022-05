Electrica Appoints Alexandru Chirita Interim CEO

Electrica Appoints Alexandru Chirita Interim CEO. Electrica (EL.RO) the largest actor on the electricity distribution and supply market in Romania, on Thursday night announced Corina Georgescu had been revoked from her position as chief executive officer. The interim CEO is Alexandru Chirita, data protection manager of Hidroelectrica, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]