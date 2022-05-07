First Lady of the United States celebrates Mother’s Day in Bucharest with Ukrainian mothers and children



First Lady of the United States celebrates Mother’s Day in Bucharest with Ukrainian mothers and children.

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, on Saturday met with President Klaus Iohannis and his wife Carmen, on which occasion she expressed her gratitude for the generosity and support of the Romanian people in helping Ukrainian refugees. After this meeting, Jill Biden and Carmen (...)