Beko launches hackathon to encourage unique ideas and develop solutions to create a positive impact on people and the planet



Beko launches hackathon to encourage unique ideas and develop solutions to create a positive impact on people and the planet.

One of Europe’s leading home appliance brands, Beko, announces its Hack the Normal 2022 Sustainability Hackathon event to empower innovators to develop new technologies and sustainable living solutions. Winning teams will compete for the €50,000 prize pool to develop their ideas, in addition to (...)