May 9, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Demand for industrial and logistics spaces increased by 50% in the first quarter. 2022 could set a new transactional record
The leasing of industrial and logistics spaces increased by 50% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of last year, exceeding the 300,000 square meter threshold, thus creating the premises for a new record year in terms of demand for this type of spaces, according to... (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hidroelectrica Hires Consultants For Listing On Bucharest Stock Exchange The Romanian Government and property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea, the two shareholders of Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica, approved the appointment of legal and equity consultants for listing the company's shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)

Romania Central Bank Raises Key Rate To 3.75% A Year Romania's central bank on Tuesday (May 10) raised its benchmark interest rate to 3.75% a year from the current rate of 3% a year, starting May 11, 2022.

Messages on Romania's National Independence Day President Iohannis: Along with the Greater Union, Independence is one of the pillars of the modern Romanian state President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Tuesday on the occasion of Romania’s National Independence Day. “Today marks 145 years since the declaration of Romania’s independence, in a (...)

EY: Romanians Express Concern Over Future Economic Situation Romanians are worried about the future economic situation, therefore, an overwhelming proportion say they intend to save more (68%) and invest in education (22%), as per the latest Future Consumer Index survey by EY Romania conducted at end-April (...)

ForMin Aurescu: War in Ukraine had worsened European and Euro-Atlantic security Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday that the war in Ukraine had worsened European and Euro-Atlantic security, adding that there are no worrying signs. “The situation in the Black Sea is the one that has been observable since the beginning of the hostilities, that is, it is clear (...)

OTP Bank Romania announces the financial results for the first quarter of 2022 OTP Group last week has announced the financial results for the first three months of 2022. According to the report published in Budapest, which presents the consolidated results adjusted in accordance with the Group´s standards, OTP Bank Romania has registered a RON 24 million loss during the (...)

Three-Month ROBOR Hits Nine Year-High On May 10, At 5.21% A Year Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, has increased to 5.21% a year on Tuesday (May 10), the highest level of the last nine (...)

 


