Clifford Chance Badea advised Green Group in a EUR 127 million financing

Clifford Chance Badea advised Green Group in a EUR 127 million financing. Clifford Chance Badea has advised Green Group in relation to a multijurisdictional financing of EUR 127 million, from a syndicate of banks including Banca Comercială Română S.A., ING Bank N.V., OTP Bank Romania S.A., Raiffeisen Bank S.A. and UniCredit Bank S.A. Green Group, market leader in waste (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]