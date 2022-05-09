“Faces of European Solidarity” campaign, launched by European Commission Representation
May 9, 2022
“Faces of European Solidarity” campaign, launched by European Commission Representation.
The European Commission Representation in Romania launched on Friday the communication campaign “Faces of European Solidarity” which consists of an exhibition of photographs by some photojournalists capturing the solidarity of Romanians with those who left Ukraine following the Russian invasion. (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]