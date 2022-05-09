First Lady of the United States Jill Biden spent Mother’s Day in Bucharest with Ukrainian mothers and children : I am grateful to know that the Romanian people have taken these families into their homes and into their hearts



“I want to return to my father,” Mila, a 7-year-old Ukrainian girl on Saturday told the the First Lady of the United States who described the words as “heartbreaking “. Jill Biden, accompanied by the wife of the President of Romania, Carmen Iohannis, visited the “Uruguay” Secondary School in (...)