Turbomecanica Turnover Up 17% YoY To RON25.5M In 1Q/2022. Turbomecanica (TBM.RO), Romania’s only maker of turbojet parts and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, had a turnover of RON25.47 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 16.8% from the year-earlier period, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]