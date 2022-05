Strabag Reports EUR264M Revenues In Romania In 2021, Up 5% YoY

Austrian construction company Strabag reported revenues of EUR264 million in Romania in 2021, up 5% versus 2020, in line with data from the Group's latest financial report for 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]