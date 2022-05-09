Happy Europe Day! Romanian officials emphasize need for solidarity and unity of the member states to defend EU’s fundamental values



President Iohannis: Europe must becomes stronger, more vocal, more capable, and better prepared President Klaus Iohannis has sent a message on Europe Day, on Monday, stating that the Russian Federation’s threat to Euro-Atlantic security could remain a reality for years to come, while (...)