Romanian Cegeka Subsidiary Ends 2021 with 18% Growth in Revenue

Romanian Cegeka Subsidiary Ends 2021 with 18% Growth in Revenue. The Romanian subsidiary of the European IT group Cegeka ended 2021 with growth of 18% in revenue and expects growth of 28% for 2021. It also plans to hire at least 200 people in Romania and 75 in the Republic of Moldova, the company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]