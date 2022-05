KeysFin: Turnover Of Recycling Companies In Romania May Grow By 2.36% To RON13B In 2022



The turnover of recycling companies in Romania could reach RON13 billion (EUR2.6 billion) in 2022, which would translate into an increase of 2.36% compared to 2021, in line with an analysis released by KeysFin.