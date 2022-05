Dent Estet Turnover Surges 60% YoY To Over RON107M In 2021

Dent Estet Turnover Surges 60% YoY To Over RON107M In 2021. Dent Estet Group, part of the MedLife Medical System, ended 2021 a turnover of RON107.6 million, a 60% increase compared to RON67.1 million in 2020, according to data provided by company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]