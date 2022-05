Kärcher Sees 54% Rise in Revenue in Romania to RON575M in 2021

Kärcher Sees 54% Rise in Revenue in Romania to RON575M in 2021. CER Cleaning Equipment in Arges County, the company that Germany’s Kärcher uses for its Romanian manufacturing operations of, posted RON575 million revenue in Romania in 2021, an increase of 54% on the previous year. The revenue almost doubled compared with (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]