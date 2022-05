Studium Green Completes Takeover of 100-Property Portfolio from Immobiliare Italo Romena

Studium Green Completes Takeover of 100-Property Portfolio from Immobiliare Italo Romena. Studium Green, a real estate developer of Cluj owned by businessman Dorin Bob, took over a portfolio of 100 properties from Immobiliare Italo Romena, the subsidiary of former Italian bank Veneto Banca, which is undergoing a compulsory administrative liquidation (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]