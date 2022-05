Agricola Bacau Budgets 11% Turnover Growth in 2022

Agricola Bacau Budgets 11% Turnover Growth in 2022. Agricola Bacau group, a major player on the poultry meat market in Romania, also a producer of cold cuts and ready-meal items and eggs, aims to increase its turnover by 11% in 2022 despite challenges related to soaring costs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]