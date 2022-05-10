Bento has simplified and automated the reception, storage and management of grain stocks at Comvex, the fastest grain port terminal in the country



Bento – Intellectually Curious (BVB: BENTO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company specialized in developing and implementing software solutions and delivering IT and Cloud infrastructure services, has implemented the Bento Grânar solution within Comvex, the most modern grain port terminal in the (...)