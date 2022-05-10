 
May 10, 2022

MullenLowe Romania has created unique football kit for EA SPORTS FIFA 22, inspired by Romanian folklore symbols
MullenLowe Romania has created unique football kit for EA SPORTS FIFA 22, inspired by Romanian folklore symbols.

Football fans from everywhere can now digitally equip their favorite athletes with a new and special kit created in our country for the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 global community. MullenLowe Romania designed for EA SPORTS FIFA 22 a football kit inspired by Romanian traditional masks and folklore (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Kanà Group Valued At RON20M After RON1.8M Funding Round Kané Group specialized in unique hospitality concepts for craftspeople and small producers, has reached a valuation of RON20 million after receiving a financing of RON1.8 million from Autonom Ventures, the investment division founded by brothers Dan and Marius Stefan, the owners of Integrated (...)

Stay Fit Gym Sets Up Advisory Board Made Up Of Top Executives Stay Fit Gym, the second largest chain of gyms in Romania by the number of fitness centers opened, together with private equity fund Morphosis Capital, announces the setup of an Advisory Board.

GambIT Digital Moves To Globalworth Square Building Fintech consulting services company GambIT Digital is relocating its offices to the Globalworth Square building after signing a lease contract for a five-year period, starting September 2022.

Poetry and football: Mircea Dinescu teams up with Football Museum Bucharest to bring a "farm-to-table" concept to the menus of the museum's bistro and cafà Mircea Dinescu, the founder of “Lacrimi și Sfinți” and „Portul Cultural Cetate”, will create unique culinary experiences dedicated to the visitors of Football Museum Bucharest; The management team of the HoReCa business owned by Mircea Dinescu will manage the activity of the museum’s bistro and café; (...)

Cheil | Centrade consolidates its integrated communication service offering by launching the Digital Media division, headed by Ecaterina Matei Ecaterina Matei joins the management team of Cheil | Centrade, the Southeast Europe hub of Cheil Worldwide network, assuming the coordination role of the newly launched Digital Media division, adding a media dynamic to the integrated communication services provided to clients throughout the (...)

Three-Month ROBOR Spikes To 5.37% A Year On May 11 After Central Bank Raises Key Rate Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, climbed to 5.37% a year on Wednesday (May 11), higher by 3.07% than 5.21% a year on Tuesday (May 10), as per central bank (...)

Romania Posts Trade Deficit Of Over EUR7.1B YoY In January-March 2022 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of over EUR7.1 billion in January-March 2022, higher by EUR1.8 billion compared with the first three months of 2021, data from the country's statistics board INS showed Wednesday.

 


