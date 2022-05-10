OTP Bank Romania announces the financial results for the first quarter of 2022
May 10, 2022
OTP Bank Romania announces the financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
OTP Group last week has announced the financial results for the first three months of 2022. According to the report published in Budapest, which presents the consolidated results adjusted in accordance with the Group´s standards, OTP Bank Romania has registered a RON 24 million loss during the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]