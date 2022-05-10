Advertising Agency Cheil Î Centrade Launches Digital Media Division To Be Led By Ecaterina Matei

Advertising Agency Cheil Î Centrade Launches Digital Media Division To Be Led By Ecaterina Matei. Ecaterina Matei is joining the management team of advertising agency Cheil Î Centrade, the hub for Southeast Europe of the Cheil Worldwide network, and will be coordinating the division newly launched by Digital Media, which complements the portfolio of integrated communication services provided (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]