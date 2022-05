Carrefour Extends Lease For Office Space In Bucharest’s Green Court Project

Carrefour Extends Lease For Office Space In Bucharest’s Green Court Project. French retailer Carrefour, present on the local market since 2001, has decided to extend its lease contract for 5,000 square meters of office space within the Green Court project developed by Sweden’s Skanska in northern Bucharest, in the Barbu Vacarescu – Floreasca (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]