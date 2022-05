Just Eat Takeaway To Exit Romania Starting June 1, 2022

Just Eat Takeaway To Exit Romania Starting June 1, 2022. Amsterdam-based food-delivery group Just Eat Takeaway, which operates food ordering and delivery platform takeaway.com, announced on Tuesday (May 10) that it decided to discontinue operations in Romania, starting June 1, 2022.