Poland’s CCC Hits RON661M Turnover in Romania After 33% Growth in 2021. Poland’s retail group CCC, operating particularly on the footwear market, in 2021 generated RON661 million (626.7 million zlotys) turnover, up 33% from 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]