Italian Vicenzo Randisi Invests EUR7M in Cookie and Flour Product Plant in Ialomita County. Ansthall Trading, a company majority held by Vicenzo Randisi, a 50-year-old Italian, is set to invest EUR7 million in a cookie and flour product plant in Ialomita county, in line with information he provided to ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]