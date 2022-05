Romania Posts Trade Deficit Of Over EUR7.1B YoY In January-March 2022

Romania Posts Trade Deficit Of Over EUR7.1B YoY In January-March 2022. Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of over EUR7.1 billion in January-March 2022, higher by EUR1.8 billion compared with the first three months of 2021, data from the country's statistics board INS showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]