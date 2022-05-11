Heating System Supplier Viessmann Ends 2021 with RON203M Turnover, Up over 11% YOY

Viessmann SRL, part of Germany's heating, industrial and refrigeration systems group Viessmann, with total EUR3.4 billion revenues and 13,000 employees, for 2021 reported turnover of RON203 million (EUR41.3 million) turnover, up 11.6% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]