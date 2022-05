Germany’s Kromberg & Schubert Seeks to Hire 120 People at Nadab Plant

Germany’s Kromberg & Schubert Seeks to Hire 120 People at Nadab Plant. German-held car parts supplier Kromberg & Schubert currently has 120 jobs available at the plant of Nadab, located around 40 km away from Arad. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]