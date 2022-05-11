Three-Month ROBOR Spikes To 5.37% A Year On May 11 After Central Bank Raises Key Rate

Three-Month ROBOR Spikes To 5.37% A Year On May 11 After Central Bank Raises Key Rate. Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, climbed to 5.37% a year on Wednesday (May 11), higher by 3.07% than 5.21% a year on Tuesday (May 10), as per central bank (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]