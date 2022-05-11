 
May 11, 2022

Cheil | Centrade consolidates its integrated communication service offering by launching the Digital Media division, headed by Ecaterina Matei
Cheil | Centrade consolidates its integrated communication service offering by launching the Digital Media division, headed by Ecaterina Matei.

Ecaterina Matei joins the management team of Cheil | Centrade, the Southeast Europe hub of Cheil Worldwide network, assuming the coordination role of the newly launched Digital Media division, adding a media dynamic to the integrated communication services provided to clients throughout the (...)

BVB Sees 1Q Operating Revenue Rise 70% to RON9.86M, Net Profit Double to RON4.39M From 1Q/2021 The operating revenue of the Bucharest Stock Exchange increased by 70% in 1Q/2022, to RON9.86 million, amid the doubling of trading revenue, both on the main stock market, and from offerings.

Nuclearelectrica Boasts All-Time High Figures in 1Q/2022: RON820M Profit, Up 250%, and Almost Triple Revenues at RON1.9B Amid the unprecedented energy price hikes, Nuclearelectrica, Romania’s sole nuclear energy producer and a company where the Romanian state is a majority stakeholder, reported all-time high figures in the first quarter of 2022.

Grand Hotel Bucharest Ends 2021 with 50% Higher Revenues, at RON18M The former Intercontinental hotel, currently Grand Hotel Bucharest, managed by Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental, in 2021 registered RON18 million turnover, up almost 50% from the previous year.

Flanco Set to Expand Further Abroad Dragos Sirbu, CEO of electro-IT retailer Flanco, says the company will enter Poland, and then Germany, the Czech Republic and maybe Greece in 2022.

CONAF proposals, on authorities' agenda: 30 percent of the members of the state companies' boards will be women The proposals of the National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF) on recommending a quota of women’s participation in the boards of state-controlled companies, reducing the retirement age for women with three or more children and granting tax incentives for attracting them to work (...)

Senate President Citu in Poland: Plan to rebuild Ukraine analyzed at meeting with Marshal of Senate The plan to rebuild Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and support for Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia’s aspirations to join the EU were among the topics addressed on Wednesday by the Romanian Senate President, Florin Citu, during his meeting in Poland with his Polish counterpart, the Marshal of the (...)

Offshore drilling law clears Senate At a plenary session on Wednesday, the Senate passed a piece of legislation amending the offshore drilling law that regulates the oil exploration, development, exploitation of oil fields both in offshore and deep onshore oil blocks establishing the Romanian government’s preemption right for the (...)

 


