Cheil | Centrade consolidates its integrated communication service offering by launching the Digital Media division, headed by Ecaterina Matei

Cheil | Centrade consolidates its integrated communication service offering by launching the Digital Media division, headed by Ecaterina Matei. Ecaterina Matei joins the management team of Cheil | Centrade, the Southeast Europe hub of Cheil Worldwide network, assuming the coordination role of the newly launched Digital Media division, adding a media dynamic to the integrated communication services provided to clients throughout the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]