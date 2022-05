Kané Group Valued At RON20M After RON1.8M Funding Round

Kané Group Valued At RON20M After RON1.8M Funding Round. Kané Group specialized in unique hospitality concepts for craftspeople and small producers, has reached a valuation of RON20 million after receiving a financing of RON1.8 million from Autonom Ventures, the investment division founded by brothers Dan and Marius Stefan, the owners of Integrated (...)