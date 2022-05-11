Rompetrol Rafinare Completes USD$4.2M Upgrade Of Vacuum Distillation Plant At Vega Ploiesti Refinery

Rompetrol Rafinare Completes USD$4.2M Upgrade Of Vacuum Distillation Plant At Vega Ploiesti Refinery. Rompetrol Rafinare, a member company of the KMG International Group (Rompetrol), has recently completed a USD$4.2 million investment in the modernization of the Vacuum Distillation Plant (DV) within the Vega Ploiesti refinery, the company said in a stock market report on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]