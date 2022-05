First Bank Reports RON57M Net Profit For 2021

First Bank Reports RON57M Net Profit For 2021. First Bank (the former Piraeus Bank), held by American private equity investment firm J.C. Flowers, on Wednesday said it recorded a net profit of RON57.1 million for 2021, significantly higher than the level reported in 2020, and operating revenues of RON354 million, up 7% from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]