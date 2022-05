Fondul Proprietatea Set To Repurchase 325 Million Own Shares

Fondul Proprietatea Set To Repurchase 325 Million Own Shares. Romanian property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) plans to buy back 325 million own shares, the equivalent of 5.1% of the share capital, at a price of RON2.19 per share, between May 18 and June 24, 2022, as per a tender document approved by the financial supervisory authority ASF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]