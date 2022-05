Philip Morris International Paid Over RON2.5B In Taxes To Romania’s State Budget In 2020

Philip Morris International Paid Over RON2.5B In Taxes To Romania’s State Budget In 2020. Tobacco company Philip Morris International (PMI) on Wednesday said the sales of Philip Morris products on the Romanian market generated RON1.9 billion in excise taxes and RON0.6 billion in value-added tax (VAT), in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]