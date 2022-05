Adservio Raises EUR2M In Equity Funding Round From Catalyst Romania Fund II

Adservio Raises EUR2M In Equity Funding Round From Catalyst Romania Fund II. Learning platform Adservio, developed by entrepreneur Alexandru Holicov from Iasi, has raised an investment of EUR2 million from Catalyst Romania Fund II, one of the leading venture capital funds in the region and the funds will be used to scale the business and expand on other markets in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]