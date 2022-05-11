C&W Echinox: Corporate Employees Gradually Return To The Office; Bucharest Metro Traffic Doubles In March 2022

C&W Echinox: Corporate Employees Gradually Return To The Office; Bucharest Metro Traffic Doubles In March 2022. The number of metro passengers grew by 53% year-over-year in the first three months of 2022, with March seeing a record high of the last two years as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted, which shows a gradual resumption of activity in Bucharest-based office buildings, as per a report by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]