CONAF proposals, on authorities’ agenda: 30 percent of the members of the state companies’ boards will be women



CONAF proposals, on authorities’ agenda: 30 percent of the members of the state companies’ boards will be women.

The proposals of the National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF) on recommending a quota of women’s participation in the boards of state-controlled companies, reducing the retirement age for women with three or more children and granting tax incentives for attracting them to work (...)