BVB Sees 1Q Operating Revenue Rise 70% to RON9.86M, Net Profit Double to RON4.39M From 1Q/2021. The operating revenue of the Bucharest Stock Exchange increased by 70% in 1Q/2022, to RON9.86 million, amid the doubling of trading revenue, both on the main stock market, and from offerings. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]