Nuclearelectrica Boasts All-Time High Figures in 1Q/2022: RON820M Profit, Up 250%, and Almost Triple Revenues at RON1.9B. Amid the unprecedented energy price hikes, Nuclearelectrica, Romania’s sole nuclear energy producer and a company where the Romanian state is a majority stakeholder, reported all-time high figures in the first quarter of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]