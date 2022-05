Grand Hotel Bucharest Ends 2021 with 50% Higher Revenues, at RON18M

The former Intercontinental hotel, currently Grand Hotel Bucharest, managed by Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental, in 2021 registered RON18 million turnover, up almost 50% from the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]