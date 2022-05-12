iBanFirst: Romania, the most dynamic market at regional level and the second in Europe by number of SMEs registering on the platform



After 8 months since its launch on the Romanian market, the local office of iBanFirst, one of the largest providers of foreign exchange and international payments in Europe, has recorded the highest rate of onboarding on the fintech platform in the region, with over 200 active SMEs in its (...)