The Deloitte Foundation and World Vision open a center for educational activities for Ukrainian children and counseling for their mothers



The center is located in Tei Student Sports and Cultural Complex in Bucharest The Deloitte Foundation and World Vision opened a center that will provide educational and recreational activities for Ukrainian children, as well as psychological, legal and occupational counseling for their mothers, (...)