Global Payments analysis: Citizens of Great Britain and Ukraine spent the most money in Romania in the last two months



Global Payments analysis: Citizens of Great Britain and Ukraine spent the most money in Romania in the last two months.

The citizens of Great Britain and Ukraine, who entered Romania in March and April, were the foreigners who spent the most in our country, making, together, over 123 thousand card transactions (123,581), worth almost 16.5 million lei (16,431,491 lei). According to an analysis conducted by Global (...)