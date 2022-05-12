Reff & Associates and Deloitte Romania assisted the real estate developer Studium Green in the acquisition of a portfolio of 100 real estate assets from Immobiliare Italo Romena



Reff & Associates and Deloitte Romania assisted the real estate developer Studium Green in the acquisition of a portfolio of 100 real estate assets from Immobiliare Italo Romena.

Reff & Associates and Deloitte Romania provided assistance to Studium Green, the real estate developer from Cluj owned by businessman Dorin Bob, in the acquisition of a portfolio of 100 buildings and properties from Immobiliare Italo Romena, a subsidiary of the former Italian bank Veneto (...)