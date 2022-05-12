GambIT Digital, the new tenant of Globalworth Square, the most technologically advanced office building in the Globalworth portfolio



Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the leader of the Romanian office market, announces the signing of a new lease contract for Globalworth Square. GambIT Digital, a fintech consulting services company, became a tenant of Globalworth Square, the most (...)