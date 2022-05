Analysis: New Investments Announced In Agribusiness Up 75% In Jan-April 2022; Projects Reach EUR300M

Analysis: New Investments Announced In Agribusiness Up 75% In Jan-April 2022; Projects Reach EUR300M. The number of new investments announced in the agribusiness grew by 75% in the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, with the total value of projects reaching EUR300 million, according to an analysis by IBC (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]