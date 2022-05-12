Softbinator Leases 1,000 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest's Opera Center One Building
May 12, 2022
Softbinator Leases 1,000 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest's Opera Center One Building.
Softbinator Technologies, a Romanian software developer specializing in designing, developing and launching innovative products on the market, has leased almost 1,000 square meters of office space within Bucharest-based Opera Center One building in the portfolio of Austrian real estate (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]