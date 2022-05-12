Survey: 60% Of Business Services Companies Polled Say 50% To 100% Of Their Staff Prefer Hybrid Work Model

Survey: 60% Of Business Services Companies Polled Say 50% To 100% Of Their Staff Prefer Hybrid Work Model. The number of employees willing to work only from the office is below 15% in about 90% of companies in the business services industry and 60% of the firms polled say 50% to 100% of their staff prefer the hybrid work model, as per a survey by the Association of Business Service Leaders in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]