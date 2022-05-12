PM Ciuca: Main cause of rise in inflation, war in Ukraine, it is Government’s duty to come up with measures



PM Ciuca: Main cause of rise in inflation, war in Ukraine, it is Government’s duty to come up with measures.

The main cause of the rise in inflation in the last period is the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday, adding that it is the Government’s duty to adapt to this situation and to come up with solid measures. “The reasons for the rise in inflation,... The post PM (...)