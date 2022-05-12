BNR revises upwards its inflation forecast . Governor Isarescu: Romania’s economy is not and will not go into recession



BNR revises upwards its inflation forecast . Governor Isarescu: Romania’s economy is not and will not go into recession.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has revised upwards its inflation forecast, to 12.5% for end-2022 and 6.7% for end-2023, the bank’s governor, Mugur Isarescu, has announced on Thursday. In February, the Central Bank estimated inflation would stand at 9.6% at the end of 2022 and at 3.2% at (...)